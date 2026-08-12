Commentary: Complacency is the hidden risk in Singapore’s success

SINGAPORE: In recent weeks, I have heard the spectre of complacency as a threat to Singapore’s future raised numerous times. Yet, if Singaporeans can come across as complacent, it might be hard to blame us.

Singapore might very well be a victim of its own success. Decades of peace and prosperity have accustomed us to a country that functions well, raising expectations that the country will naturally avoid any major disruption afflicting the rest of the world, or that the government will fix any problems that come our way.

Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing has highlighted complacency as a major concern in a number of separate forums recently.

The latest was at a conference on Aug 3 where Mr Chan, who is also Coordinating Minister for Public Services, warned that complacency could dull Singapore's ability to respond to emerging threats and navigate an increasingly uncertain geopolitical landscape.