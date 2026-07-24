US hits Singapore with 12.5% tariffs, citing failure to ban imports produced with forced labour

SINGAPORE: The United States will impose a 12.5 per cent tariff on select Singapore goods from Friday (Jul 24), after concluding that the country does not have sufficient measures to block imports produced wholly or in part with forced labour.

The move follows a US Section 301 investigation into 60 trading partners over their alleged failure to enforce bans on imports of goods produced with forced labour.

The US Trade Representative concluded in June that 54 of these economies, including Singapore, China and Britain, "failed to impose and effectively enforce a forced labour import prohibition", and proposed a 12.5 per cent tariff on certain goods.

A lower 10 per cent tariff was suggested for 16 economies that were under probe as they have laws explicitly banning imports made with forced labour or committed to prohibiting them.

Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry had earlier said that about one-third of the country’s domestic exports to the US could be affected by the tariffs. CNA has contacted the ministry for comment on the latest announcement.

Singapore has engaged with the US since the investigation was launched, maintaining that it does not condone forced labour and has a comprehensive framework to tackle such practices domestically.