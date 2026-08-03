Complacency could dull Singapore's ability to respond to threats: Chan Chun Sing
The defence minister set out five priorities for Singapore amid growing global uncertainty, saying the country should focus on what it can control rather than the actions of major powers.
SINGAPORE: Complacency could dull Singapore's ability to respond to emerging threats, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing warned on Monday (Aug 3), cautioning that Singaporeans should not take the country's security and success for granted.
Speaking at a dialogue organised by the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, Mr Chan said complacency worried him most, warning it could undermine Singapore's ability to navigate an increasingly uncertain geopolitical landscape.
"With every year of success, both on the security front, on the economic front, we might just be tempted – as Singaporeans – to think that … we will always have our rightful place in the sun, come what may," he said.
Instead, Singapore has to continue earning its place in the world, he said.
Mr Chan described Singapore's 61 years of independence as "an aberration" in Southeast Asian history, noting that small city-states have historically struggled to remain independent without a hinterland.
Singapore has overcome its geographical constraints by staying connected to the world, making connectivity existential rather than optional, he said.
Drawing lessons from the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict, Mr Chan said warning signs had existed before fighting broke out, but many people failed to act on them.
"In a lot of these issues, it is complacency that dulls our senses to respond," he said.
“On the economic front, all the challenges that we see, whether is it the weaponisation of geography, the weaponisation of supply chains, the weaponisation of leverage, all those things we can see coming for quite some time.
“The question is whether we take it seriously and ask ourselves if such things happen to us, what can we do and what should we do in anticipation so that we do not be caught in that situation?”
FIVE PRIORITIES
Mr Chan outlined five priorities for Singapore amid growing global uncertainty, saying the country should focus on what it can control rather than the actions of major powers.
The first is to stay out of trouble, he said, arguing that countries stand to gain more from working together than from pursuing short-term political or domestic interests.
The second is maintaining consistency in policymaking and execution, to give investors confidence to commit to long-term projects.
“You cannot control what other people do, people can be erratic, people can have different considerations across different time frames but if we are consistent in the way we plan and execute, it becomes, what I call a very important man-made competitive advantage,” he said.
Third, Singapore must remain open and connected to the world despite rising trade barriers and digital protectionism, an openness that has underpinned its economic model since independence, he said.
Fourth, Singapore must remain relevant by continually building capabilities that others cannot easily replace, he said.
Fifth, it must strengthen resilience by diversifying its supply chains and export markets, so that it is not overly dependent on any single source or destination.
TIES WITH THE US
Asked about Singapore's defence relationship with the United States, Mr Chan said the US remains "an important stakeholder" in regional security, and that Singapore wants it to continue playing a constructive role in the region.
This extends beyond military to economic security, which he said are closely intertwined.
"We want to be able to work with the US on a constructive relationship, not just bilaterally, but also between the US and ASEAN, so that we can have a more peaceful and prosperous region," he said.
Singapore's approach is based on a long-term perspective rather than any particular US administration, he added.
"This perspective is not personality or administration dependent … because we believe in a long-term, dependable, reliable relationship that we want to see with the US."