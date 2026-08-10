Commentary: Who am I when the phone stops ringing? Lessons from my first month of retirement

In many cases, the real challenge might not be having enough to live on but having enough meaning to live with. That is why preparation should include habits, relationships and routines that can survive the loss of title and timetable. These include a greater need to learn new skills from setting up the home laptop and monitors to connecting to the printer – all of which were previously delegated to the corporate IT department. Now, as a retiree, one takes on this new role single-handedly.

Families and close friends can help ease the transition. Over the past month, some of the most meaningful moments have been video calls with my granddaughters. The phone still rings, just for different reasons. Instead of discussing board papers or complex legal issues, I find myself admiring a drawing they have proudly completed or listening to an excited story about their day.

Those conversations will never appear in an annual report. Yet they now feel like the conversations that matter most.

BEYOND THE JOB TITLE

Just days before I retired, the retirement age in Singapore was raised to 64 and the re-employment age to 69. The changes, which took effect from Jul 1, makes the focus on retirement adequacy, lifelong learning and active ageing necessary and timely.

That said, if Singapore wants longer working lives to become better later lives, it must do more to treat retirement as a stage of social and psychological redesign, not just a point of financial exit.