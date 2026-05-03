Commentary: Can robots achieve true sporting greatness?

HOW DO YOU TRAIN A ROBOT TO PLAY SPORT?

Training a robot to play sport is fundamentally different from training a human athlete.

People learn through practice, coaching and experience, constantly adjusting to changing conditions. In sport science, this is often described as a tight coupling between perception and action. That is, seeing, deciding, and moving in one continuous loop.

Robots, by contrast, are trained using a combination of simulation, data and control algorithms. Engineers build detailed virtual environments where robots can “practise” millions of times. They learn how to track objects, predict motion and coordinate their bodies. Sometimes, motion analysis techniques are used to track athletes doing the specific movements the robot needs to emulate.

For fast-paced sports such as table tennis, the challenge is extreme. A robot must detect the ball, predict its trajectory and execute a precise movement within fractions of a second. This requires close integration between computer vision, machine learning and real-time control.

One of the biggest advances in recent years has been the ability to train robots in simulation and then transfer those skills into the real world – a process known as “sim-to-real”. Combined with rapid improvements in sensors and computing, this has dramatically accelerated progress.

We’ve seen similar developments in robot basketball and robot soccer, where systems have evolved from simply locating the ball to coordinating as teams, making tactical decisions and adapting to opponents.