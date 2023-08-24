Commentary: Putin is still weakened, even with Wagner mercenary Prigozhin dead

CANBERRA: The reported death of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash, along with the mercenary group’s co-founder Dmitry Utkin, comes as little surprise.

If anything, it’s more surprising that Prigozhin had remained alive for so long after leading an armed revolt against the Russian military, condemned at the time by Russian President Vladimir Putin as an act of treason.

For many analysts, with Prigozhin’s death - which happened exactly two months after his “march for justice” saw an armed Wagner column stop just short of Moscow - the natural order of Russian politics has finally reasserted itself.

Prigozhin was certainly no freedom fighter. He was a thug who rose from Putin’s caterer to his main foreign influence peddler, and only more recently as head of a military company that was at best semi-private. He revelled in brutality, praising the execution of Wagner deserters with sledgehammers and promoting the tool as the group’s totem.

And ultimately, he became rich and somewhat powerful in a system that rewards ruthlessness, coupled to unswerving fealty to its tsar.

Prigozhin’s inability to navigate the second part of Russian politics’ iron law, feuding publicly with the armed forces and eventually losing out when Putin came down on the side of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, has, it seems, eventually led to his undoing.