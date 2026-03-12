Commentary: As Singapore debates birth rates, couples like us struggle silently with infertility

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s declining birth rate is a perennial topic which everyone, from parliamentarians to the man on the street, has opinions about.

What strikes me is that most commentary on this “existential challenge” has come from parents. Meanwhile, those who have yet to become parents are more often spoken about than heard from.

As of 2024, the median age of first-time fathers is 33.6, and for mothers, 31.9. This is how old my husband and I are. As DINKs (dual income, no kids), we are the subject of this national debate and the target of policies that might nudge us toward having children.

But amid the handwringing and coaxing, a neglected talking point is infertility – something my husband and I have been struggling with for over a year.