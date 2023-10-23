Commentary: The real tragedy of Marina East crocodile is there was no real alternative to putting it down

SINGAPORE: I am perpetually in awe at the fact that the largest reptile species in the world - the saltwater crocodile or Crocodylus porosus - can be found right here in urban Singapore .

Then news emerged that a nearly 3m-long crocodile had come up onto Marina East Drive Beach, before being captured and ultimately euthanised on Oct 12. Excitement quickly gave way to exasperation.

Saltwater crocodiles are considered nationally critically endangered and are threatened by the destruction of estuarine mangroves and, pertinently, human persecution.

This was in stark contrast with the case of the Malayan tapir sighted in Punggol in July and in September. Advisories warning people to maintain safe distances were issued, and signs were posted around the park, proclaiming the same.

Like the tapir, this crocodile was also a possibly transient individual on the move who just stopped on our shores to bask in the sun, as crocodiles do. Why were these two cases treated differently?

As an educator, one of the things I teach my students is to guard their “emotional buttons”. And as a reptile lover myself, I could feel my own buttons being pressed as this story developed.

I saw it too in the reactions on social media: Some argued that crocodiles could pose a danger to beachgoers, especially families with young children. Others were unhappy that Singapore resorted to killing animals without fully exploring alternatives.