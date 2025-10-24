Commentary: Is identity politics always bad?

CLEAR RED LINE

A line may have to be drawn when advocacy turns into pressure and even coercion, where disagreement is framed as betrayal rather than difference. Thus, identity should not become a tool to disparage others, including those within one’s community, for holding a different view.

A Christian, for instance, may hold the view that late-term abortion is a moral sin and may advocate accordingly, but still remain respectful of others who disagree, including fellow Christians. This form of identity politics becomes problematic when one seeks to prevent others from exercising their own judgment by pressuring and even silencing them on the basis of shared identity. The line between persuasion and coercion is, granted, not an easy one to make, but we should still try.

A clear red line is drawn in Singapore when one invokes identity to pressure or even coerce others into making certain political choices, specifically on how to vote. This form of politicisation of identity is particularly problematic because it distorts political choice and undermines democratic integrity. One can therefore agree with the Minister for Home Affairs’ insistence on calling out those who seek to use race or religion to advocate voting for one or another political party. This is not a partisan issue; it is a Singapore issue.

The racial riots of 1964 may seem somewhat abstract for those of us who did not live through them, but the dynamics that fuelled them can all too easily be reignited. Peace and social harmony cannot be taken for granted. They depend on our collective willingness to act with restraint and responsibility.

Drawing the line on identity politics is not about preventing individuals from making choices that draw upon, and give expression to, their convictions as members of their communities. It is about clarifying when such actions cross the line, when identity becomes a tool for coercion or exclusion.

It is necessary to be vigilant of attempts to draw sharper boundaries between “us” and “them”. We may not agree on everything, but the lines we draw today will determine whether our diversity remains our strength or becomes our undoing.

Dr Jaclyn L Neo is Associate Professor at the National University of Singapore Faculty of Law and Director of the Centre for Asian Legal Studies. Her work on constitutional law, pluralism and religion has been published in leading journals, including the Oxford Journal of Law and Religion.