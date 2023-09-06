Commentary: Kinderland preschool abuse cases strike a raw nerve with parents

SINGAPORE: Last week, for the first time, I noticed the closed-circuit television cameras in the preschool my children attend, at the entrance and common play area. I found myself wondering if there were CCTV cameras in the classrooms too.

There or not, they will soon be mandatory. On Thursday (Aug 31), the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said CCTV cameras will be required from Jul 1 next year. This came just days after two Kinderland preschool teachers in the Woodlands Mart and Choa Chu Kang centres were arrested over separate incidents of alleged abuse.

One, Lin Min, was charged with ill-treating a 23-month-old child by forcing her to lie down and pouring water into her mouth - an act some have described as torture. I could barely breathe watching the videos that brought the Kinderland saga to light: When alleged abuse involves children almost the same age as your own, it strikes a raw nerve.

What happens after I wave them goodbye at drop-off every morning? Was the last time my child refused to go to school a tantrum or a cry for help?

Anxious parents must have asked themselves this many times since. Some advocated CCTVs for the protection of preschoolers, though ECDA has clarified that the new requirement was not in response to the abuse cases.

But now, parents need also to be clear-eyed about what CCTVs can and cannot provide.