Kinderland Woodlands abuse cases: Operator fined S$5,000; ECDA admits it should have removed teacher earlier

ECDA's investigations also found that another educator at the preschool used "inappropriate methods" to restrict the movement of a three-year-old child on two occasions.

On one occasion, the teacher pulled the child's shirt over the back of a chair. The teacher also used straps from an infant chair to stop the boy from getting up.

The centre's principal did not exercise "adequate supervision" over her staff and "failed to prevent the use of inappropriate child management methods in the preschool", ECDA said.

She can no longer be deployed as a principal in a preschool and has been issued a warning. "ECDA will consider her suitability as a principal after she has completed refresher training and after a period of 2 years."

"Given the severity of the incidents at this preschool, ECDA has issued a warning, imposed a penalty of S$5,000 on the operator, and reduced its licence tenure to 6 months with immediate effect.

"At the end of 6 months, ECDA will not renew the licence if the preschool fails to demonstrate significant improvements in its standard of care to their children," the agency said.

ECDA's chief executive officer Tan Chee Wee said the agency could have done better.

"We apologise for not getting Kinderland to immediately remove the educator from her classroom role while investigations are ongoing. We will strengthen our protocols and training of our officers."

When the case involving educator A was reported to ECDA, "timely action" was taken, with investigations commencing by the next working day.

"However, (the investigation officer) failed to follow the established protocol that for cases with clear evidence that child safety is endangered, the staff should be immediately removed from classroom duties," the press release said.

"ECDA acknowledges this lapse in its case handling procedures. We are reviewing our systems and procedures to strengthen this protocol and ensure better oversight of cases under investigation."

Kinderland first addressed the incidents in a statement issued on Aug 29, a day after the videos of alleged abuse emerged online. It outlined its investigation and provided details of the individuals involved in the Woodlands Mart case.

CNA spoke to the other teacher who had been placed in the same class as Lin before the statement was released. She told CNA that she was the one who filmed the videos.

She said she had approached the principal twice to flag similar incidents, but no action was taken. She added that she also reached out to ECDA with the videos.

Some parents told CNA they withdrew their children from the preschool immediately after the videos surfaced, while others who met with Kinderland on Saturday said they felt the management was “insincere”.