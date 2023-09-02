Kinderland Woodlands Mart preschool to get new principal; CCTVs installed in classrooms

SINGAPORE: A new principal will join Kinderland Preschool @ Woodlands Mart in the coming week, said representatives of the school management on Saturday (Sep 2), adding that closed-circuit television cameras have been installed in all classrooms.

During meetings with parents on Saturday, Kinderland also apologised to parents for the “gaps in communication” after videos of a teacher allegedly abusing children were circulated online this week.

The teacher, 33-year-old Lin Min, was fired and arrested on Monday. She was charged on Wednesday, accused of ill-treating a child by forcing her to lie down before pouring water into her mouth.

The videos sparked anger among parents amid questions over how the school handled the matter and whether the principal should have stepped in earlier. The principal has been removed from her duties while the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) conducts investigations.

Kinderland held three meetings with parents in batches on Saturday.

Parents who spoke to CNA after the first meeting said some attendees got agitated and raised their voices during the session.

A mother who wanted to be known as Mrs Sun, 41, said the Kinderland representatives kept trying to interrupt one parent when she was speaking, and it felt like they were insincere.

“They apologised, but they kept saying that some questions had to be answered by ECDA, as if the school has no responsibility in this,” she said.

Her husband Sky Sun, said there was a sense that the school wanted to deal with the parents individually and separately. “That way, there’s less pressure on them,” he said.

“Towards the end of the meeting, the management mentioned the phrase ‘as a family’, and I asked them, if we’re a family, why were the children treated this way? They had no response,” said Mr Sun, 45, who works in the semiconductor industry.

He and his wife intend to withdraw their son from the school.