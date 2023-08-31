'Love and patience get tested': Preschool educators on hiring processes and their challenges at work

HOW SCHOOLS HIRE TEACHERS

Preschool operators have to seek ECDA’s approval before hiring educators, which checks that the applicant holds the required qualifications. Applicants also have to declare that they have not committed offences, received warnings from the police or ECDA, or are under police investigation.

“Individuals with a previous conviction for offences involving ill-treatment of children will not be allowed to work in the preschool sector,” an ECDA spokesperson said.

Some preschools perform additional screening of candidates on top of ECDA’s requirements.

Star Learners Child Care, which runs 43 centres across Singapore, said it first conducts phone interviews to determine candidates' qualifications and suitability. Background checks are done where necessary to verify information.

Suitable candidates are referred to the principal of the centre for formal interviews, said Star Learners’ head of people Audrey Chen.

Support staff, including assistant educators, do not require the letter of notification from ECDA that certifies early childhood educators, she said. But they undergo screening and interviews that are “no less stringent” and must also complete ECDA’s declaration of offences.

Ms Angela Kho, the manager of EtonHouse International Education Group, said it conducts a “thorough reference check” with the candidate’s previous employers before making any employment offer.

An English teacher at E-Bridge Pre-School said that on top of providing the required documentation, she went through an interview with human resources and a medical check-up.

Patience and adaptability are necessary for an early childhood educator, said the 22-year-old, who asked not to be named. She has been teaching for two-and-a-half years.

But she echoed Mdm Leow’s observation that it is hard to screen for such personality traits in interviews. She believes that a candidate can get through the screening process “quite easily”, and that any concerning practices may only be observed on the job.

While there are no staffing issues at her current workplace, she said that private preschools – those that are not anchor operators or operated by the Ministry of Education – tend to be understaffed and have trouble hiring. This is because they pay less and may have “under the table” practices.

The teacher said that some private preschools take on students without going through ECDA’s portal for enrolment. This is done to “hide” enrolment from ECDA so that on paper, the school meets the stipulated staff-to-children ratio for that age group. It also reduces administrative work for the school.

The staff-to-children ratio is 1:8 for playgroup, which is for children above 18 months to three years old. The ratio rises to 1:12 for children turning three in pre-nursery. For each subsequent year of nursery and kindergarten until the children turn six, the ratio rises to 1:15, then 1:20, and then 1:25.