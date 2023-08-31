Kinderland Woodlands Mart preschool principal removed from duties amid probe into alleged abuse cases
SINGAPORE: The principal of Kinderland Preschool @ Woodlands Mart has been removed from her duties after a former teacher was charged this week with ill-treating a child at the centre.
Another teacher at the Kinderland preschool at Sunshine Place in Choa Chu Kang has also been arrested for allegedly mistreating a child.
"Pending the outcome of the investigations by the relevant authorities and our own disciplinary inquiry for both centres, the principal of Woodlands Mart has been removed from her current duties," said Kinderland Singapore in a Facebook post on Thursday (Aug 31).
"We sincerely appeal to the public to refrain from speculation – we will share updates along the way."
The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said on Wednesday that it was investigating the centre's principal, Ms Mahirah Yasid, and the operator.
Further action may be taken if they are found not to have fulfilled their duty of care to the children, added the agency.
The teacher who was charged, Lin Min, is accused of ill-treating a 23-month-old child on Jun 30 at the Woodlands Mart centre. Court documents showed that she allegedly forced the girl to lie down and poured water into her mouth.
The 33-year-old was also seen in other videos rough-handling children under her care. She has been fired and is barred from the preschool sector.
The incidents sparked anger online among parents who questioned the preschool's handling of the cases.
In its Facebook post on Thursday, Kinderland Singapore apologised for the "worry and anxiety that the recent videos" have caused to parents and the public.
It added that it is monitoring the well-being of the affected children.
"Counselling and additional support will be offered to the parents of the affected classes," said the preschool chain.
Timeline of events
Jun 30: Teacher Lin Min allegedly forced a 23-month-old child at Kinderland Preschool @ Woodlands Mart to lie down and poured water into her mouth. Another teacher - Teacher B - was in the classroom during the incident.
Jul 29: Teacher B resigned. Described as a "newer teacher", she left Kinderland Woodlands Mart after three months.
Aug 10: ECDA launched its investigation after being alerted to the incidents by "a former employee". It did not say who the former employee was.
Aug 17: Kinderland said it was made aware of the videos when it was contacted by ECDA on Aug 17. Three staff members of the Woodlands Mart centre met ECDA and were shown the videos.
Aug 18: Another Kinderland staff member met ECDA and was shown the videos.
Kinderland headquarters started a disciplinary inquiry and met with Lin. The principal of Woodlands Mart and Lin contacted the parents of the affected children.
Aug 28: Videos emerge on social media of the incidents at Woodlands Mart preschool. Lin was arrested and she was fired.
Teacher B later told CNA she shared the videos with a group chat for mothers on Aug 28 after sharing them earlier with ECDA.
Aug 29: A new video surfaced on social media showing another teacher allegedly mistreating a child at the Kinderland preschool at Sunshine Place in Choa Chu Kang. The teacher is arrested. ECDA said it is investigating the latest case.
Kinderland said it will put in place new measures, including expanding the use of CCTVs to all classrooms at the two centres.
Aug 30: Lin is charged with ill-treating a child. The judge granted the prosecution's application for her to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health.
ECDA said it is investigating the roles of Kinderland and the Woodlands Mart centre leader in the incidents.
Kinderland Singapore separately announced that staff are banned from using personal devices at work.
Aug 31: Kinderland Singapore said the principal of the Woodlands Mart centre has been removed from her duties, pending the outcome of investigations into the cases.
ECDA is investigating another Kinderland teacher who allegedly hit a child at a preschool branch at Sunshine Place. The teacher, a 48-year-old woman, was arrested on Tuesday.
Kinderland said on Tuesday that it would expand the use of closed-circuit television cameras to all classrooms and children activity areas at both the Woodlands Mart and Sunshine Place centres.
It added that it would “manage” the mental health of new and current teachers with weekly and monthly meet-up sessions with the principal.
The preschool chain has additionally set up an extra point of contact for parents to directly contact centres and headquarters on any matters.
In a subsequent statement on Facebook, Kinderland Singapore said on Wednesday evening that staff members will not be allowed to use their personal devices during teaching hours.
Kinderland explained that this new policy was aimed at preventing the "misuse of photos and videos of our children".
"To safeguard our children's privacy, Kinderland has in place company-issued devices to manage all communications with parents. This includes sharing photos and videos through a Pre-School Management App to inform parents of their child's progress," it added.
Kinderland emphasised that employees should use the app with authorised company-issued devices.