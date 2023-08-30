Kinderland to install more CCTVs at two preschools in wake of alleged abuse of students

SINGAPORE: The Kinderland preschool chain on Tuesday (Aug 29) said it will install more CCTVs at two of its centres, following recent cases of alleged abuse of its students.

Two teachers were arrested earlier on Tuesday after videos surfaced on social media showing children being mistreated at Kinderland preschools in Woodlands and Choa Chu Kang.

To "better address the welfare" of both children and teachers at both centres, Kinderland said it will expand its use of closed-circuit television cameras, from the current arrangement of installing them along common corridors, entrances and exits.

“CCTV cameras in classrooms had always been a matter of concern with protecting the privacy of the children. Following these incidents, we will be expanding the installation of CCTVs in all classrooms and children activity areas at these two centres,” the education provider said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Kinderland will also "manage" the mental health of new and current teachers with weekly and monthly meet up sessions with the principal to have "a better feel of issues on the ground".

The preschool chain has additionally set up an extra point of contact for parents to directly contact centres and headquarters on any matters.

And it promised to fine-tune its "feedback and comments" procedures for staff and teachers to highlight matters of concern, through a direct line to headquarters should feel uncomfortable raising issues within their centres.