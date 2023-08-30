Kinderland Woodlands abuse case: Ex-teacher barred from preschool sector; centre leader, operator under investigation

SINGAPORE: A former Kinderland teacher who was charged on Wednesday (Aug 30) with ill-treating a child has been barred from working in the preschool sector and issued a warning, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said.

It added that it is investigating the roles of the centre leader and preschool operator in the incidents.

Further action may be taken if they are found not to have fulfilled their duty of care to the children, said ECDA.

The teacher who was charged, Lin Min, is accused of ill-treating a 23-month-old child on Jun 30 at Kinderland Preschool @ Woodlands Mart. Court documents showed that she allegedly forced the girl to lie down and poured water into her mouth.

The 33-year-old teacher has been fired from the school. She was seen in other videos rough-handling children under her care.

ECDA said on Wednesday that it started investigations on Aug 10 after being alerted to the incidents by a former employee.

"We have since determined that the educator involved in the incidents had used highly inappropriate methods to manage the children in her care," it said in a media release.

ECDA said it is closely monitoring the preschool to ensure the safety and well-being of all enrolled children.

"The preschool operator has also been instructed to provide close guidance and supervision to their educators on classroom management in this preschool," the agency added.