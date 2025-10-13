Commentary: Why is Singtel still holding on to troubled Aussie telco Optus?

SINGAPORE: When it rains, it sometimes pours. And for Singtel’s Australian unit, Optus, it has been a virtual deluge in recent years.

The latest fiasco at Australia’s second-largest telco occurred on Sep 28, when it suffered an outage that disrupted critical “000” emergency calls to police, fire departments and ambulance services. The episode impacted some 4,500 customers and all calls made between 3am and 12.30pm.

The Sep 28 incident was just the latest in a string of mishaps to afflict Optus, which is wholly owned by Singtel.

Ten days earlier, on Sep 18, another outage left emergency calls offline for nearly 14 hours across South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory, affecting 600 people. Four deaths have been linked to the outage. While direct correlation remains unverified, the fact that people were unable to reach emergency services at all is deeply troubling.

To make matters worse, it later emerged that Optus had notified the wrong government email address about the outage. As a result, federal agencies were left unaware for more than a day.

While all that was unfolding and as public anger grew, Optus was also served an A$100 million (US$65 million) fine for what a federal court called “appalling” sales tactics. Between 2019 and 2023, it sold unnecessary products to vulnerable customers - some of whom were deaf or had a mental or learning disability.

Australia’s Communications Minister Anika Wells has said that Optus can expect “more significant fines” for the recent outages.