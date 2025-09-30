CNA Explains: Why the troubles plaguing Australian telco Optus matter to owner Singtel

SINGAPORE: Australia’s second-largest telco Optus suffered a network outage over the weekend, just over a week after a previous interruption that was linked to four deaths.

The latest outage occurred just as Singtel Group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon landed in Sydney on Monday (Sep 29) to meet with Australia’s communications minister. The Australian government had earlier asked to speak with the company’s representatives and discuss the major interruption.

In a statement on Monday, Singtel, which owns Optus, said the incident over the weekend involved a mobile phone tower in a New South Wales suburb, and is “totally unrelated” to and a “different type of outage” from the previous interruption.

Optus confirmed that one person who needed emergency services was affected by the outage over the weekend, but they successfully called for emergency services from another phone, the statement read.

After the meeting on Tuesday, the Australian communications minister said there is a “very serious lack of confidence” in Optus to deliver Triple Zero services to Australians.

She also said she sought assurances from both Optus and Singtel that they would prioritise restoring confidence in the Triple Zero system, or Australia's system for emergency service calls.

What is Optus and why is it making the news?

Optus is the second-largest telco in Australia, and it is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore’s own telco Singtel.

According to a statement by Singtel’s Group CEO on Sep 25, Optus is in the middle of an “ongoing transformation”, and current chief executive Stephen Rue was appointed 11 months ago to lead the charge.

Trouble has followed Optus in recent years. Before the outage over the weekend, it suffered an interruption that started on Sep 18, impacting 600 people across South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory for more than 10 hours.

Some customers could not contact emergency services when they needed them, linking the outage to four deaths.

A deviation from standard procedures during a network firewall upgrade triggered the 13-hour outage in Australia, Optus said after the incident. The Australian government said it would investigate the "unacceptable" failure, and the company said it would cooperate with any effort to look into the incident.

This comes less than a year after Optus was fined A$12 million (US$7.9 million) by regulators for failing to provide emergency call services to thousands during a nationwide outage in 2023.

Optus also suffered a cyberattack in 2022 that affected the data of up to 10 million Australians.

Former CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin resigned in the wake of the earlier incidents, and Rue took over in November 2024.

Just days after the outage earlier in September, Optus was also hit with a US$66 million fine over “appalling” sales conduct.

A federal court ruled that the company should be punished for selling products to vulnerable customers between 2019 and 2023 that they did not need or want, leaving many in debt.

Many of these people were also Indigenous and lived in remote parts of the country.

The court formally approved the penalty on Sep 24, which Optus and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission had agreed to in June.