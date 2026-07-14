Commentary: SK Hynix is a golden goose. It has to lay more eggs

HONG KONG: Talk about K-power. South Korea’s SK Hynix has raised US$26.5 billion from the US stock market, the biggest first-time share sale by a foreign company. The question now is whether the trillion-dollar firm can satisfy competing demands from exacting stakeholders.

Investor enthusiasm stems from the fact that SK Hynix has morphed into a golden goose. It’s the world’s second-largest supplier of dynamic random-access memory chips, or DRAM, and the biggest when it comes to the high-bandwidth ones that are paired with Nvidia’s graphics processing units.

Seeing a supply shortage that may persist until 2027, analysts estimate that the company can generate more than US$300 billion free cash flow this year and next.

Now everyone wants to shake this money tree, starting with South Korea’s left-wing government, which views the chipmaker as the solution to the country’s socioeconomic problems. SK Hynix's shares tumbled 10 per cent in Seoul on Monday (Jul 13) after the US debut.

Vowing to make a “great leap forward”, President Lee Jae Myung unveiled mega projects of at least 1,350 trillion won (US$897 billion) last month, with SK Hynix agreeing to chip in 400 billion won for a new semiconductor cluster in the under-industrialised southwestern region. The area is a stronghold for Lee’s Liberal Party, but far from the established hub of chip manufacturing south of Seoul.

The government has conveniently equated “production capacity” to national wealth. It’s the easiest way to jumpstart a stagnant economy, which grew only 1 per cent last year. Business confidence was a drag: Domestic private investments fell in 2024 and 2025.