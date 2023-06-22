Commentary: Your smart devices are spying on you. Here’s what you can do about it

SINGAPORE: More modern homes are embracing the conveniences of smart appliances. Smart door locks offer convenience and flexibility in accessing our homes, robot vacuums shoulder the burden of household chores, and home voice assistants link you up with online services.

But for all the benefits, what are the costs to our privacy?

A door lock might have a fingerprint sensor, allowing it to hold some of your biometric information - the same kind you might use to unlock your smartphone or for immigration clearance.

Robot vacuums need to “see” where they’re going, which is aided by a camera or lidar (light-based detection of objects and their distance). Either can be used to form an image of the room they are in.

A voice assistant has microphones designed to pick up voices clearly from far away, so that it can hear you at all times and respond to your prompts. But that means it can also hear your most personal conversations.

DATA SECURITY CONCERNS POSED BY SMART DEVICES

As with any security concern, simply hoping for the best outcome seldom works. We must establish what could go wrong and how serious it can be.

In 2019, Belgian news agency VRT reported that Google’s devices and apps were sending audio to employees worldwide to improve the accuracy of its speech recognition software. The voice assistants accidentally captured private conversations with sensitive information, sparking debate on whether they are more of a privacy concern than originally thought.