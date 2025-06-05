Commentary: Social media's body goals may fuel disordered eating in young men

LONDON: From celebrities and influencers to everyday people, social media is full of content that showcases perfectly toned, muscular bodies – and how to achieve them.

Having a muscular physique is no longer confined to elite athletes and body builders – it has become a widely popular aspiration.

But alongside the rising popularity of this kind of content has been an increase in the pressure that both men and women are feeling to achieve a more athletic, muscular physique. This seemingly healthy trend has coincided with the detection of a new form of disordered eating.

Muscularity oriented disordered eating (MODE) refers to a set of disordered eating habits driven by an excessive focus on lean muscle gain. This includes excessive consumption of protein supplements and drinks, rigid diet patterns, meticulous tracking of macronutrients (protein, carbs and fat in food) and frequent muscle checking.

Unlike eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia, MODE is specifically related to muscularity and predominantly affects young men. But, as with other forms of disordered eating, MODE can disrupt daily life, harm social relationships and diminish emotional wellbeing.