Commentary: Singapore and South Korea ties go beyond K-pop and football

SINGAPORE: The state visit by South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol to Singapore this week marked an important moment, as both countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations next year and work towards a strategic partnership.

Bilateral ties between the two countries have rarely come under the spotlight, but public perceptions of each other seem healthy. Two in three Singaporeans have a positive perception of South Korea, driven primarily by pop culture and personalities such as English Premier League footballer Son Heung-min and K-pop band BTS.

This is according to a recent poll commissioned by the South Korea embassy in Singapore which also revealed generally low awareness of issues beyond the Korean Wave.

This corresponds to the findings of a survey released by the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute earlier this year, in which only 1.1 per cent of Singapore respondents expressed confidence in South Korea to champion the global free trade agenda and a mere 0.4 per cent had confidence in South Korea to provide leadership to maintain the rules-based order and uphold international law.