Commentary: US treatment of South Korea raises doubts about long-term ties

BUSAN: Last month, US immigration officers raided South Korean automaker Hyundai’s facility in the American state of Georgia. Hundreds of South Korean workers – in the United States for a short time to set up the plant – were arrested. A video released by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement showed the workers shackled at the wrists, waist and ankles.

A short time later, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau reportedly expressed deep regret over the incident and proposed using it as a turning point to strengthen the South Korea-US relationship.

The arrest of those workers in Georgia, and their poor treatment, has struck a nerve in South Korea, one of the US’ largest investors. As has US President Donald Trump’s demand that South Korea pay US$350 billion in cash upfront in a vaguely defined investment package as part of "reciprocal" tariffs negotiations.

That amount is a staggering 20 per cent of South Korea's gross domestic product. And the terms of the deal – what protections South Korean investors would receive, what the division of profits from the investments would be, in which sectors these monies would be invested – are not clear.

This mix of desultory treatment of longtime US partners and extraordinary investment demands made on them is becoming a hallmark of Mr Trump's foreign policy. International relations scholars are broadly predicting that traditional US allies will start to drift away from – or “hedge” – the US due to this treatment. South Korea is an early candidate of such de-linking.