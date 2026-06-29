Commentary: Why 'You suggest, you do lah!' is the wrong response to an employee who speaks up

DIFFERENT TYPES OF SPEAKING UP

Not all speaking up is the same. In research, scholars distinguish between different forms of speaking up at work, otherwise known as “employee voice behaviours”.

For instance, there is “promotive voice” which is forward-looking by nature and involves suggestions of improvements. There is also the “prohibitive voice” that is more preventive, with employees raising concerns about problems. These differ not just in content, but in their motivations, perceived risks and consequences.

To answer whether it is risky to speak up, we also need evidence.

Many of us would have anecdotes about workers who were penalised for saying “something wrong” but anecdotes, compelling as they are, can only take us so far. To truly understand employee voice in Singapore, it is best to rely on data built on sound research methods and clear measurement.

Critically, this means being explicit about which type of voice we are measuring. Lumping all forms of speaking up together obscures important differences in why people speak up, and why they stay silent.

The importance of evidence becomes clear when we consider the longstanding idea that Singapore’s “Asian culture” discourages speaking up, emphasising harmony and respect for authority.

But culture alone is rarely a complete explanation. There is evidence that show differences not just between Asian and Western societies, but also within Asia itself, and even within organisations.