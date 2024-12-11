Commentary: The fall of Bashar al-Assad is unlikely to lead to peace in Syria

BURNABY, Canada: The Syrian opposition’s recent capture of the country’s largest city of Aleppo caught much of the international community by surprise. After the involvement of Russia, Iran and Hezbollah in the prolonged Syrian civil war, many observers assumed that Bashar al-Assad’s forces had won the conflict.

Nothing in war, however, is static.

After Aleppo, opposition forces continued their advance against the Syrian government, culminating in the seizure of the capital of Damascus that has forced Assad to flee the country for Russia.

Syrians are celebrating the fall of a dictator who put them through a protracted civil war and the end of his family’s half-century iron grip on the country.

But the opposition forces that brought him down in 2024 aren’t the ones supported by the United States and its allies in 2013. Fundamentalist groups, versus the Americans’ preferred moderate organisations, now dominate the opposition.

What’s more, the fall of Assad is unlikely to restore peace to the country in the short term.

THE SYRIAN CIVIL WAR

The Syrian civil war has been one of the world’s most protracted ongoing conflicts. Starting in 2011 as part of the broader Arab Spring, opposition forces sought to topple Assad, Syria’s longstanding dictator.

Initially, the Western nations rallied behind the Syrian opposition forces. The Assad regime’s brutal tactics, which resulted in over half the population of the country being displaced, created mass international sympathy.

This rallying effect, however, was short-lived. Short global attention spans, and the emergence of ISIS, caused Western governments to prioritise this terrorist threat over the war. This allowed Assad to garner support from other entities to shore up his regime.