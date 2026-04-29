Commentary: Beijing intensifies diplomatic isolation of Taiwan’s president

While Beijing was less successful at obstructing the travel of Lai’s predecessor Tsai Ing-wen – also of the DPP – it persuaded ten countries to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan during her tenure, leaving Taipei with just 12 official partners.

The latest incident occurred just days after Chinese leader Xi Jinping rolled out the red carpet for Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of Taiwan’s main opposition Kuomintang (KMT). Coming on the heels of that meeting and Beijing’s subsequent announcement of economic incentives for Taiwan, the Chinese government appears to be sending a message to the island’s voters: a re-election of Lai in 2028 will result in continued pressure, while a return of the KMT could ease tensions.

Indeed, the last time Taiwan had a KMT president (2008 to 2016), Beijing refrained from poaching any of its diplomatic partners and even facilitated Taiwan’s role in some international organisations.

At the same time, the shocking effectiveness of this airspace-denial tactic may encourage Beijing to use it more in the future. But the more it uses this tactic, the less effective it is likely to be.

Taipei will learn which countries are unwilling to bend to Beijing’s demands and will plan its flights accordingly. Washington may also step up pressure on countries not to comply. In recent years, the US Congress has worked actively to help Taiwan preserve its remaining diplomatic partners.

DWINDLING DIPLOMATIC PARTNERS

Regardless of the broader implications of this incident, Beijing’s effort to isolate Lai diplomatically is bearing fruit. Whereas Tsai generally conducted a major overseas trip each year, Lai has cancelled two of the three trips he planned since taking office in 2024. Only his trip to Pacific Island partners in 2024 – which included transits through Hawaii and the US territory of Guam – went ahead as planned.