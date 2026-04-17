‘Tidying the strategic landscape’: How China is strengthening its hand before Trump-Xi summit

BEIJING: China has stepped up diplomatic engagement across multiple fronts ahead of an anticipated meeting between President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump next month, in what analysts say is a calculated bid to strengthen its negotiating hand for the summit.

In about a week, China has hosted senior officials and leaders from Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates and Spain, and dispatched its foreign minister to North Korea.

At the same time, Beijing has stepped up outreach across the Taiwan Strait by welcoming the leader of Taiwan’s main opposition party.

Observers say the burst of activity points to a broader effort to shape the conditions around the summit to ensure China enters the talks from a position of strength rather than on the defensive.

They say Beijing is pursuing three objectives at once - reducing the risk of sudden shocks on its doorstep, reinforcing ties with key regional partners and projecting itself as the steadier power in contrast to a Washington distracted by the conflict in the Middle East.

“Beijing appears to be tidying the strategic landscape before the Trump-Xi meeting, not by removing all tension, but by making sure any tension is on terms it can manage,” Nathan Attrill, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, told CNA.

FLURRY OF DIPLOMACY

China has hosted a string of high-level visitors in recent days.

On Wednesday (Apr 15), Xi met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Great Hall of the People in the heart of Beijing, where Xi called the stability of China-Russia ties “precious” and urged closer strategic coordination, while Lavrov praised the resilience of bilateral ties and said Moscow was ready to deepen cooperation.

Xi also met with Vietnam’s President To Lam. Both leaders used the meeting to underscore the importance of stable party-to-party and state ties, while signalling continued efforts to manage differences and deepen economic cooperation.