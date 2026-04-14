China's Xi says rule of law must be upheld for Middle East peace

BEIJING: The international rule of law must be upheld for peace and stability to prevail in the Middle East, China's President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday (Apr 14), in a rebuke of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

While Beijing has repeatedly criticised the US-Israeli campaign as illegal, Xi has made few public comments about the conflict. He will hold talks with US President Donald Trump in an expected meeting in Beijing next month.

The rule of law cannot be "used when convenient and discarded when not", Xi told Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the visiting crown prince of Abu Dhabi, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Xi vowed that China would play a "constructive role" in promoting peace talks in the Middle East, according to Xinhua.

His comments were part of four proposals he had put forth as a way to encourage peace in the region, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

"The sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the Gulf countries in the Middle East should be sincerely respected," Xi said.

"Safeguarding the authority of international rule of law cannot mean 'use when it suits, lose when it doesn't," he added.

While he did not elaborate in detail, Xi also stressed the need to safeguard a UN-based world order and coordinate on security and development issues.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East after weekend talks between Washington and Tehran failed to reach a deal to end the war.

Since the war erupted in late February, Iran has effectively shut the key Strait of Hormuz shipping route to vessels it deems from unfriendly nations. On Monday, the US military began a blockade of Iran's ports, accusing Iran of "economic terrorism".

Oil shipments from Gulf states, including the UAE, through the strait have plunged since the war started. Tehran has also launched missile and drone strikes on energy infrastructure in neighbouring Gulf nations, including the UAE.

Official data on Tuesday showed Chinese natural gas imports for March dropped to their lowest since October 2022, while inbound shipments of crude oil fell 2.8 per cent, with Chinese vessels stuck in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We must not allow the world to revert to the law of the jungle," Xi told Sheikh Khaled, the eldest son of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.