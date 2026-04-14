US, Iran leave door open to dialogue after tense Islamabad talks

AT ONE POINT, THE ATMOSPHERE BEGAN TO LIFT

Nevertheless, the two Iranian sources said that by early Sunday morning, the atmosphere had shown some improvement, and the possibility of a one-day extension began to take shape.

However, differences persisted. A US source said the Iranians did not properly understand that the core US aim was to have a deal that ensured Iran would never obtain a nuclear weapon. Among Iran's concerns was a distrust of US intentions.

This account, based on sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, offers a first account of the internal dynamics of the meeting, how the mood in the room shifted, how talks ended after signs the meeting might be extended, and how further dialogue remains on the cards.

There was no immediate response from the Iranian government to a request for comment on the issues reported in this story.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said Iran had "called this morning" and that "they'd like to work a deal". Reuters could not immediately verify the assertion.

A US official, referring to Trump's comment, said there was continued engagement between the US and Iran and forward motion on trying to get to an agreement.

Asked for comment, White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said the US position had never shifted in the Islamabad meeting.

"Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, and President Trump’s negotiating team stuck to this red line and many others. Engagement continues toward an agreement,” she said.

"UPS AND DOWNS"

A Middle East-based diplomat said conversations between mediators and the Americans have continued since Vance left Islamabad, while the source involved in the talks said Pakistan was still passing messages between Tehran and Washington.

"I want to tell you that a full effort is still on to resolve the issues," Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday.

Despite numerous obstacles to peace, both sides appear to have strong reasons to consider de-escalation.

The US strikes appear unpopular at home and look unlikely to topple Iran's theocratic ruling system, while Tehran's strangling of energy supplies is hurting the global economy and pushing up inflation months before US midterm elections.

Also, war damage to Iran's ailing economy risks leaving the authorities there weaker internally, just weeks after protests they were able to put down only with mass killings.

In Islamabad, the longtime foes had gathered to try to chart a path to a long-term settlement, after a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire paused six weeks of war that has killed thousands of people and disrupted the world's energy supplies.

Central to the dispute is a belief among Western countries and Israel that Iran wants a nuclear bomb. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

A White House official said the US wanted Iran to end all uranium enrichment, dismantle all major nuclear enrichment facilities, turn over its highly enriched uranium, accept a broader peace, agree on a security framework that includes regional allies, end funding for regional proxies and fully open Hormuz, charging no tolls.