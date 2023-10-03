Commentary: ‘See me tomorrow at 10am’ - pseudo psychiatrists on TikTok aren’t a harmless joke

SINGAPORE: There has been a growing trend of fake doctor profiles claiming to be from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) appearing all over popular social media app TikTok.

Their main goal seems to be calling out eccentric behaviours or people who they deem to be acting in ways that do not conform to societal norms. For instance, pseudo psychiatrists would leave comments on clips of people shouting or flailing their arms around for no obvious reason.

A content creator on TikTok who posted about the rise of such profiles found their comments section flooded with these “doctors” requesting he come down to IMH immediately for an appointment, or to “reassure” others that this content creator was their patient and to not take him seriously.

Many may view these acts as just harmless jokes. However, there are many issues we need to consider before brushing them off as such.

AN UNORIGINAL AND OUTDATED PUNCHLINE

For one, using IMH as the punchline of any joke in 2023 seems rather unoriginal and outdated, especially when there has been much effort to rehabilitate its image over the years.

These playground insults, where people threaten to send someone to IMH if they are behaving in a certain manner, have been around since the Institute's early days as Woodbridge Hospital.

From the start, the hospital has faced an uphill battle for public acceptance and support for its important work in caring for those experiencing mental health challenges.