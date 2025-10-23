Commentary: What the Tilly Norwood saga proved about AI-generated content

AI PUSHBACK IN ART AND ENTERTAINMENT

While pushback has taken place on the creative side, generative AI has, by and large, been quietly integrated into white-collar companies. In 2024, over 78 per cent of organisations used AI – a marked increase from 55 per cent in 2023, according to Stanford HAI’s AI Index Report.

Is there a reason why creative fields have resisted AI more? One consideration is that artists were affected the most when their copyrighted materials were used to train generative models without consent.

But this anti-AI sentiment doesn’t just come from creators but from consumers as well – some of whom use AI regularly. Plus, we also have to acknowledge that some art and entertainment we consume – sitcoms, songs, books and advertisements – can be formulaic and therefore suitable for generative AI to dissect and intersect.

The structure of a creative work only forms part of the reason why we are drawn to it. When we think of our favourite poem, song or TV show that we turn to in times of stress, we are also considering the human experience of the author and how we relate.

When we play a Taylor Swift song, it is not just the melody or lyrics alone that sustain us – it’s the knowledge that the songwriter has experienced heartbreak the way we did and in that context we feel seen. When we watch Toni Collette in Hereditary, there is an awe at the sheer human endurance required to draw that performance out.

In fact, a survey in Scientific American found that 81 per cent of respondents believe there is a difference between the emotional value of human and AI art. For all the output that generative AI can create, it seems audiences still find value in the human nature of content. The growing frustration of consumers suggests that AI-created content has reached its saturation point.