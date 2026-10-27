Commentary: Trump needs partners when it comes to China’s overcapacity

SINGAPORE: The United States has been investigating many major trading partners for industrial overcapacity. Yet several of those under US scrutiny – including India, Japan and South Korea – have now joined Washington in calling out that very same problem of which they are accused.

In October, 14 economies added their signatures to a US-led joint statement calling for coordinated action to eliminate industrial overcapacity. Being careful not to read too much into a non-binding multilateral statement, this could suggest a shift from what Brookings Institution calls “collective handwringing” about trade.

The statement did not explicitly name China, but its vast manufacturing prowess has long been a common worry. The joint statement, though, goes beyond expressing concern.

The signatories have agreed to establish platforms to examine excess capacity in five sectors: cars and electric vehicles, batteries, chemicals, foundational semiconductors and solar panels.