Commentary: In the shadow of Hormuz, Trump is still pursuing his tariff agenda

SINGAPORE: As the war in Iran enters its third week, many economic observers have understandably been focused on the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. However, it is arguable that an equally significant storm is brewing in Washington.

The United States Trade Representative’s (USTR) office on Mar 11 announced that it was launching a new Section 301 trade investigation on excess industrial capacity against 16 trading partners, including China, the European Union, Singapore and five other Southeast Asian countries.

This was followed hours later by the announcement of another probe into 60 economies – including Singapore – over failures to take action on forced labour.

These investigations are clearly a move by US President Donald Trump to restore the “Liberation Day” tariffs that were struck down by the US Supreme Court in February. Mr Trump had moved swiftly to announce a new 10 per cent global import duty under a separate legal justification, but that was an interim measure that will expire in July 2026.