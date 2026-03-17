Commentary: Only one man is doing any ‘winning’ in the Iran war

BIRMINGHAM: President Donald Trump keeps saying the United States is winning in Iran. But more than two weeks into the Iran war, the only clear winner is the one who started another war more than 2,300 km away: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This has everything to do with how rapidly Iran escalated the conflict towards a regional crisis.

From cutting off oil and gas shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to targeting energy infrastructure in neighbouring countries, Iran is trying to maximise damage to a global economy that is heavily dependent on the Gulf for its energy needs.

Iran has always had this strategy in its top drawer: expand the conflict, raise the economic costs for the US, its allies and everyone else, and count on this translating into pressure on the US to de-escalate.

No part of Iran’s reaction in this war is surprising, certainly not to Mr Putin.