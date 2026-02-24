Commentary: No end in sight to Russia’s war in Ukraine on its fourth anniversary

SINGAPORE: On the day Russia’s armed forces launched their full-scale invasion of Ukraine, one would have thought it improbable that four years later, Ukraine’s far smaller military would still be standing in defiance.

After all, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stated aim for the invasion in 2022 was to fully conquer the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. What he really wanted was regime change and the de facto abrogation of Ukraine sovereignty, but it became clear in the first year of the war that this grander aim could not be achieved, notably after Russia failed to occupy Kyiv.

As the battlefield picture currently stands, even the narrower aim of “settling” for the Donbas eludes him. And yet, the full conquest of the Donbas remains the very minimum Mr Putin needs to let him declare “mission accomplished” and spin a narrative of victory.

While Luhansk (one half of the Donbas) is fully controlled by Russia, the other half, Donetsk, remains the scene of bitter fighting. Ukraine’s armed forces continue to use, among other weapons, armed drones to ensure the occupation of every village in Donetsk comes at a considerable cost in Russian lives.