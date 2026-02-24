Ukrainian drones hit facility for Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia, Kyiv says

KYIV: Ukrainian drones have struck a Russian pumping station serving the Druzhba oil pipeline set up to supply Moscow's crude to eastern Europe, a Ukrainian security official said on Monday (Feb 23).

The overnight strike caused a fire at the Kaleykino station near the city of Almetyevsk in Russia's Tatarstan region more than 1,200 km (750 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border, added the official from Ukraine's SBU security service.

The official gave no details of any broader impact on the pipeline.

The Almetyevsk administration said on Telegram that Russian air defences had brought down several drones over the Almetyevsk district, with falling debris igniting a fire in a local industrial zone. It did not mention the Druzhba pipeline or give any details of possible damage.

The attack, the latest Ukrainian assault on the route, risks exacerbating tensions between Ukraine and its neighbours Hungary and Slovakia. Both have accused Kyiv of trying to block oil flows through the pipeline to their refineries.

Shipments of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia have been cut off since Jan 27, when Kyiv says a Russian drone strike hit pipeline equipment in Western Ukraine.

Despite Russia's war in Ukraine, Kyiv had continued to transport Russian oil through the pipelines across its territory although it stopped the transit of Russian gas at the start of last year.

Hungary and Slovakia have threatened to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine if the oil flow does not resume.