Poland wants EU nations to increase defence spending
WARSAW: Poland Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told AFP on Thursday (Feb 19) that European allies - especially Italy, France and Spain - needed to invest more in their common security.
"I would like Spain to heed this call, I would like Italy and France to hear it even more strongly, this call to increase defence spending, as Poland, Germany and the Scandinavian countries have done," Kosiniak-Kamysz said in an interview.
"The more Europe invests, the more seriously and respectfully America will treat us in these areas," he added.
The NATO and EU member, which borders Russia and its close ally Belarus, has heavily ramped up its defence spending since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
It is NATO's largest spender in percentage terms, allocating 4.8 per cent of its GDP to defence in its 2026 budget. At a summit last year, NATO members agreed to increase defence spending from two per cent to five per cent by 2035.
France spent 2.05 per cent of its GDP on defence in 2025 - just over NATO's old target - while Italy spent 2.01 per cent, and Spain 2 per cent.
"It is still far too little; we need to do more, faster, and more forcefully," the Polish minister stressed in the interview with AFP, which was conducted together with the German agency DPA and the Polish agency PAP.
Nevertheless, Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasised the close cooperation he and the Polish government shared with its European allies.
On Friday, the defence minister will host his French, Italian, German, and British counterparts - as well as head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas - in Krakow (southern Poland).
"I see a future for this format, because it already represents hundreds of thousands of soldiers. Poland has more than 200,000; France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy - this is a very significant force, with operational capabilities in all domains, in all categories of armaments," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.
While Poland has increased its defence spending in recent years, it is also a major recipient of European aid.
Currently, it is set to receive 43.7 billion euros under the European financial instrument Security Action For Europe (SAFE), intended to strengthen European defence capabilities.
With these funds - disbursed in the form of loans to finance security-related projects - Warsaw plans to boost domestic production in the armaments sector.
"This is a tremendous opportunity for the development of the armed forces, for speeding up modernisation, transformation, re-equipment, the most modern technologies, anti-drone systems," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.
According to the government, Poland will gain access to SAFE funds even if President Karol Nawrocki, backed by the nationalist right-wing opposition, were to veto a law that sets the internal rules for its implementation.
The Law and Justice party (PiS), Poland's main right-wing opposition party, argues that SAFE could become a new tool of pressure on Warsaw in the hands of Brussels, due to a planned mechanism for monitoring how the funds will be allocated.
Source: AFP/fs
