US and Russia agree to re-establish military dialogue after Ukraine talks

KYIV: The US and Russia agreed Thursday (Feb 5) to re-establish high-level, military-to-military dialogue for the first time in more than four years in another sign of warming relations between the two countries since President Donald Trump took office and sought to end the war in Ukraine.

The agreement emerged from a meeting between senior Russian and American military officials in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, the US military in Europe said.

The restored communication channel “will provide a consistent military-to-military contact as the parties continue to work towards a lasting peace,” the US European Command said in a statement. High-level military communication was suspended in 2021, as relations between Moscow and Washington became increasingly strained ahead of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

US Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, who is the commander in Europe of both US and NATO forces, was in Abu Dhabi, where talks between American, Russian and Ukrainian officials on ending the war entered a second day.

Meanwhile, Moscow escalated its attacks on Ukraine’s power grid in an apparent effort to deny civilians power and to weaken public support for the fight, while hostilities continued along the roughly 1,000-kilometre (600-mile) front line snaking through eastern and southern parts of Ukraine.