Rubio tells allies US and Europe 'belong together'

MUNICH: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio sought to reassure a nervous Europe on Saturday (Feb 14), saying that Washington wanted to "revitalise" the transatlantic alliance so that a strong Europe could help the US on its mission of global "renewal".

Washington's top diplomat struck a markedly reassuring tone as he addressed a security conference in Munich after months of turmoil in US-European relations sparked by US President Donald Trump's vows to seize Greenland and his often derisive remarks about Washington's allies.

"We do not seek to separate, but to revitalise an old friendship and renew the greatest civilisation in human history," Rubio said. "What we want is a reinvigorated alliance."

"We want Europe to be strong. We believe that Europe must survive," Rubio said, adding that the continent and the US "belong together".

The United States will be "driven by a vision of a future as proud, as sovereign, and as vital as our civilisation's past", he said.

"And while we are prepared, if necessary, to do this alone, it is our preference and it is our hope to do this together with you, our friends here in Europe," he said.

Rubio's speech marked a sharp contrast to that of US Vice President JD Vance a year ago, when he used the same stage to attack European policies on immigration and free speech, shocking European allies.

Rubio reiterated the Trump administration's stance that immigration is "destabilising societies" but otherwise largely avoided the MAGA flashpoint and culture war issues that, as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday, had deepened a "rift" between the US and Europe.

Bruised by Trump's designs on Greenland and his often hostile comments about America's traditional allies, European leaders who have gathered at the Munich Security Conference have pledged to shoulder more of the burden of shared NATO defences.

Key leaders have pushed the message that this is essential for Europe to counter a hostile Russia, with NATO chief Mark Rutte saying that "a strong Europe in a strong NATO means that the transatlantic bond will be stronger than ever".

French President Emmanuel Macron told the gathering on Friday that "this is the right time for a strong Europe" that would be "clear in the support of Ukraine" and "building its own architecture of security".

"This Europe will be a good ally and partner for the United States of America," he said.

British leader Keir Starmer was expected to tell the conference that Europe is "a sleeping giant" and must rely less on the United States for its defence.

The Trump administration's new National Security Strategy similarly launched an unprecedented attack against Europeans, charging that the continent is threatened with "civilisational decline".

Ties plunged further last month when Trump stepped up threats to annexe Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO member Denmark, forcing European nations to stand firm in protest.