Commentary: US, Russia and Ukraine keep talking past each other on peace

BIRMINGHAM, England: The first official three-way talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine since the war began in February 2022 had been a sign of progress. But they ended without a breakthrough on Saturday (Jan 24), with follow-up discussions likely, but not certain before the end of the week.

It is hardly surprising that a peace agreement continues to elude the negotiators and mediators.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at Davos just days earlier that this was “the last mile”. Crucially, he pointed out repeatedly, an agreement on post-war security guarantees had been finalised with American leader Donald Trump.

IRRECONCILABLE DIFFERENCES ON TERRITORY

Above all, a fundamental disagreement between Moscow and Kyiv over the status of territory remains. Russia formally annexed four regions in Ukraine in September 2022 but still does not fully control them after nearly four years of fighting. Neither side appears to be willing to budge.