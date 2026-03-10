Commentary: The oil pipelines that could decide the Iran war

The strait is a choke point for about 20 million barrels a day of crude and refined products - equal to a fifth of global consumption. The Saudi pipeline can’t offset all of that, nowhere near. But it can provide a workaround for as much as 5 million daily barrels.

Another pipeline, owned by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), offers a separate bypass option to the Gulf of Oman for 1.5 million barrels. In an emergency, the UAE can probably push it close to 2 million.

So together these pipelines can slow, though not stop, runaway petroleum prices if both countries can get enough tankers into the loading ports where the oil ends up. Right now about 25 supertankers, each capable of loading about 2 million barrels, have diverted from their original destinations and are headed toward the new pickup points. It remains to be seen how the ports will cope with these armadas.

BRUTAL JOLT TO OIL PRICES

The loss of supply since the first strikes on Iran has been so brutal that oil prices jumped well above US$100 a barrel as soon as the energy market opened Sunday night, rising 20 per cent in just a few seconds. But maybe - and I really mean maybe - the pipeline bypasses can delay further gains, buying time for Trump. The White House is still betting all-in that it can finish the war before the petroleum pressure becomes unbearable.

“We figured oil prices would go up, which they will,” Trump told reporters on Saturday night. “They will also come down. They’ll come down very fast. And we will have gotten rid of a major, major cancer on the face of the Earth.”