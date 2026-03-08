Commentary: Hormuz is the hidden risk to the AI economy

SYDNEY: A world where we can cook up AI videos in seconds from the apps on our phones might seem remote from the physical realities of warfare in the seaways of the Persian Gulf. In fact, they’re closely intertwined.

That’s because the building blocks of the technology industry are deeply dependent on petroleum flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, where the US government on Tuesday vowed to protect shipping threatened by retaliation from Iran after US and Israeli attacks over the weekend.

More than half of the DRAM and NAND chips that provide electronic devices with their short- and long-term memory are manufactured in South Korea. About 70 per cent of the advanced processing chips found in smartphones, PCs and data centers are made in Taiwan.

Those two countries, in turn, are among the most dependent on liquefied natural gas exports from Qatar.