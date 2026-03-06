Commentary: As US wades into Iran, its pivot to Asia lies in tatters

SINGAPORE: The Trump administration’s “pivot to Asia” did not last long. In May 2025, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth declared that America is “here to stay” in the “priority theatre” of the Indo-Pacific. By the end of the year, the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy told a different story, prioritising the Western Hemisphere over the Indo-Pacific.

Now, with the US waging an escalating war against Iran, its security commitment to Asia is in doubt again.

Observers of the region have warned about the shortcomings of American engagement for years, including lacklustre economic ties and a tendency to view the region through the prism of US-China competition. Security engagement and deterring China were the only consistent pillars of the crumbling strategy.

The question must be asked: What trade-offs will this have for the US’ ability to deter China from aggressive actions in Asia? The answer is sobering.

While some contend that there is strategic sense in trying to shift the Middle East away from China’s economic orbit, the evidence points to the US walking into a conflict that has no clear end and will leave it less prepared for a potential showdown with Beijing. Three implications stand out.