Commentary: Beware the long reach of the Iran war in Asia’s food systems

A quicker-than-expected recovery for energy markets is possible. In response to US President Donald Trump’s comments last week that the war was “very complete, pretty much”, oil prices initially fell on perceptions the conflict could be short-lived.

Although prices soon climbed again, the initial drop illustrated market expectations that an end to hostilities and a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would substantially restore functioning energy trade.

Fertiliser prices did not fall on this news, however. That is concerning.

AGRICULTURE SENSITIVE TO DISRUPTIONS

Markets do not expect a Trump backdown over Iran will ease the fertiliser shock in the same way. Agriculture is sensitive to disruptions. Farmers confront liquidity constraints when purchasing fertilisers and face difficult trade-offs around which crops to plant and the amount they can grow based on the availability of fertiliser.

A wheat farmer, for example, must decide whether to switch to less fertiliser-intensive crops or face much lower crop yields. Whereas rice farmers cannot easily substitute so must absorb fertiliser costs or reduce fertiliser consumption and face lower yields.

It means longer-term disruptions from just a short period of turmoil.