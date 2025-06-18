Commentary: Endangered eels in unagi dishes reflect deeper issues in seafood industry

SINGAPORE: When I explain my research on the conservation status of the grilled eels Singaporeans eat, people are confused. “Why would this matter?” or “Eels can’t be endangered, right?”

Before I learned about the lucrative illegal eel smuggling industry and the various environmental threats eels face, that was also my response.

But, as my recently-published study showed, virtually all of the unagi sold in Singapore consists of endangered freshwater eels (anguillids) – likely moving the American eel toward critical endangerment.

Beyond unagi, many other seafood dishes in Singapore have less than savoury environmental impacts. WWF Singapore highlighted in 2021 that 75 per cent of the seafood species consumed in Singapore are unsustainable, with 120,000 tonnes of seafood eaten per year.

The problem of eel thus speaks to wider issues we face as consumers of seafood.