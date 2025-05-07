Commentary: US and China need to talk about this trade war

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut: The United States and China are caught in an escalating trade war that could gravely damage their economies and even threaten global stability. Since US President Donald Trump’s declaration on Apr 2 of “reciprocal” tariffs on almost all US trading partners, the two countries have imposed triple-digit duties on each other – levels that have effectively created a mutual trade embargo.

Container bookings from China to the US have already fallen by 60 per cent, and orders for all kinds of Chinese products have been cancelled. When the effects of this slowdown hit the US in a matter of weeks, not only will consumers find it difficult to buy Chinese-made goods, but so will many US businesses which sell these imports or use them as inputs.

Given that such items are not going to be produced in the US or sourced from other countries any time soon, many businesses will have difficulty coping.

The Trump administration has apparently realised the gravity of the impending crisis. On Apr 22, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the US-China trade war “unsustainable”, and an unnamed source said that the White House would consider lowering tariffs on China. Other officials swiftly walked back these comments, saying that the US would not act “unilaterally”.

Normally, such a situation would be ripe for negotiation. Instead, the two sides seem unable or unwilling to talk.