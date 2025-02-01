Commentary: Does Volvo’s Chinese ownership threaten US national security?
A bifurcated market is bad news for the auto industry and consumers, and it’s particularly troublesome for Geely, says Bloomberg Opinion’s Chris Bryant.
BERLIN: Is Volvo Cars a threat to United States national security? Washington appears to think it might be, and the consequences could be profound for Chinese majority-owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, as well as car buyers everywhere.
A brand renowned for safety (and lauded by US conservatives for its family values), could in theory be prohibited from selling cars stateside from 2027 due to new regulations designed to block China from spying on US citizens or carrying out a cyberattack. Modern cars are highly sophisticated computers on wheels, creating vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit.
While most people think of Volvo as Swedish – it’s headquartered in Gothenburg and listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange – Geely acquired Volvo from Ford Motor for US$1.8 billion in 2010. And that’s now a potential problem.
NO STRAIGHTFORWARD OPTIONS FOR GEELY
US Department of Commerce rules finalised in the last days of the Biden administration prohibit the sale or import of so-called connected vehicles containing advanced data-connectivity equipment and automated driving software if these systems are designed or produced by Chinese or Russian entities.
Furthermore, automakers owned, controlled or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of these adversaries are barred from selling connected vehicles in the US regardless of who designed the relevant hardware and software or where they’re made, meaning Volvo’s electric SUV, the EX90, might not get a pass even though it’s built at a plant in South Carolina with around 2,500 employees. (Compliance deadlines vary, but the ownership stipulation takes effect from the 2027 model year. The rules officially become effective in March of this year.)
Volvo told me it’s reviewing the regulations and says it’s too early to speculate about potential consequences, adding it is committed to working with the US on all technical aspects of the rule. Geely, controlled by Chinese billionaire Li Shufu, said it had nothing to add to Volvo’s statement.
Abandoning the US market would be a huge blow: Volvo sold around 125,000 vehicles in the US last year, or about 16 per cent of its total deliveries.
Investors already view Volvo as subscale compared to premium rivals BMW and Mercedes-Benz. The company has struggled to generate cash due to heavy investments in electric vehicles (EVs), and the stock has sagged since a 2021 initial public offering (IPO) and is a favourite target of short-sellers.
The alternatives aren’t straightforward: Either Geely must reduce its 79 per cent stake in Volvo, cauterise its US operations or convince the Trump administration it isn’t a security threat.
CONSUMERS LEFT WITH FEWER CHOICES AND HIGHER PRICES
A serial acquirer of international car brands and the only Chinese firm with significant US sales, Geely is uniquely affected by Washington’s crackdown: Volvo’s money-losing EV offshoot Polestar, which is majority owned by Li and Geely affiliates, faces much the same issues and warned in an October government filing that the rules would “effectively prohibit” it from selling cars in the US, including ones manufactured at Volvo’s South Carolina facility.
Lotus Technology, which is also majority owned by Li and Geely affiliates, has also warned of a potential sales impact.
But there are wider repercussions. Automakers have long tapped local suppliers and adapted cars for local tastes, particularly in China. Yet as supply chains bifurcate to expunge Chinese tech from US vehicles, the industry faces increased complexity and duplicated spending, compounding the financial and operational headaches from tariffs and the differing speeds in which countries are adopting electric vehicles.
Automakers “may increasingly ringfence their ‘in China for China’ or ‘in the US for the US’ operations,” note researchers at Rhodium Group. Consumers may be left with fewer choices and less innovation, or pay more than they otherwise would, or all of the above. (The US has already imposed a 100 per cent tariff on Chinese EVs.)
Volvo collaborates with other Geely-owned entities in areas such as research and development, procurement and manufacturing; its fast-selling EX30 electric compact SUV shares technical underpinnings with other Geely models, for example.
ANTICIPATING ISSUES RELATED TO CHINESE OWNERSHIP
Nevertheless, Volvo’s annual report describes it as an “independent Swedish company” subject to Swedish legislation and corporate government rules, and with “autonomy as a standalone legal entity.”
Volvo had time to prepare for potential issues related to its Chinese ownership: Its 2021 IPO prospectus warned that incorporating information and communications technology and services supplied by Geely-linked companies into US vehicles could result in import restrictions. In hindsight, its decision that year to list shares in Sweden rather than merge with Hong-Kong listed Geely Automobile Holdings was prudent.
At an investor event last year, Volvo spoke at length about its new high performance “in-house” developed software and safety tech, its technology partnerships with US firms such as Alphabet’s Google, Qualcomm and Nvidia, and its data-privacy safeguards.
While Volvo declined to discuss specifics about who develops key technologies, Polestar boss Michael Lohscheller sounded optimistic about finding a solution by the 2027 deadline, telling the Financial Times last week it would replace any Chinese software and component suppliers to remain compliant.
However, Barclays analyst Dan Levy was more circumspect, telling clients that Polestar may “either need to exit the US or be spun out into an independent company with no control from Geely nor usage of Geely technologies.”
IN DONALD TRUMP’S BAD BOOKS
I suspect the Trump administration won’t be all that interested in who designed Volvo or Polestar’s tech; US President Donald Trump is more transactional than scientific. His views on banning TikTok have turned out to be quite malleable, for example, and he’s open to Chinese automakers building plants in the US.
By making this dispute partly about ownership, as opposed to just technology, the US now holds all the cards: Most of the vehicles Volvo sells in the US are imported, which puts it in Trump’s bad books and leaves it vulnerable to tariffs.
The connected vehicle regulations allow non-compliant companies to request an exemption; the location of technology development as well as corporate structure and security practices would be “an important factor” in whether to grant one, the rules note.
Volvo could also try to curry favour with Trump by announcing a massive factory expansion in the US. But the outcome is uncertain.
Li is already in the process of restructuring his automotive empire and must now consider ways to de-risk US-exposed investments. He’s been a good steward of Volvo – but, if necessary, those deliberations should include how to extricate himself.