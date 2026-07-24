Commentary: Why the US is losing Chinese AI stars

HONG KONG: In 2019, Moonshot AI’s founder Yang Zhilin completed his PhD at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in just four years - about two fewer than the standard. Apple wanted him. Google and Meta had already hosted him as an intern. Postdoctoral doors at Stanford and MIT stood open. He chose none of them. He returned to China.

His CMU supervisor, Russ Salakhutdinov, later recalled Yang’s reasoning: “If he didn’t at least try starting his own company, he would regret it for the rest of his life.”

That decision - which once seemed a contrarian bet - now looks like foresight. Beijing-based Moonshot last week released Kimi K3, a large language model that has been ranked alongside flagship offerings from OpenAI and Anthropic. Elon Musk called it “impressive work”.

Silicon Valley awoke to a question: why did America let him go? But one narrative, that Yang was pushed out by US immigration policy, is incomplete. Salakhutdinov has stressed he had multiple pathways to stay. An Apple executive even offered Yang a role in Apple’s Beijing office, accommodating his desire to be home. Yet Yang chose to build his own AI company, giving it a name taken from his favourite Pink Floyd album Dark Side of the Moon.