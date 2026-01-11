Commentary: Overcapacity is China’s biggest AI advantage

INVESTMENT FRENZY

At the same time, China is rapidly building the infrastructure to support the shift toward autonomous driving, even ahead of private demand. Its “vehicle-road-cloud” strategy, for example, aims to turn cars into nodes in a broader digital network through dense 5G coverage, smart roads equipped with cameras and roadside units, high-definition maps, traffic-coordinating cloud platforms, and pilot zones where regulations are loosened to facilitate testing and deployment.

A similar dynamic is playing out in what Chinese policymakers call the “low-altitude economy”: airspace below roughly one kilometer (0.62 miles), which they seek to turn into a new growth engine via drones and flying taxis. Here, too, local governments are repeating the EV playbook, with at least 45 localities announcing drone industrial parks and competing to attract firms with tax breaks, subsidies, cheap office space, and procurement contracts.

As in the EV sector, this investment frenzy is putting downward pressure on prices. DJI, China’s largest civilian drone manufacturer, with a global market share of 70 to 80 per cent, has recently cut prices by more than 20 per cent across its domestic online stores.

Lower prices and subsidies, in turn, are accelerating adoption. Meituan, China’s leading food-delivery platform, has completed more than 600,000 orders across dozens of drone routes in major cities. And DJI says its agricultural drones now spray roughly one-third of all Chinese farmland.

The same logic applies to robotics. Buoyed by generous local subsidies and national industrial policy, robot manufacturing in China has expanded rapidly in recent years. Chinese factories now install around 280,000 industrial robots annually – roughly half of the global total – with nearly 60 per cent of those units supplied by domestic manufacturers offering cheaper machines. This mass deployment, in turn, accelerates the learning and improvement of China’s robotics AI.

To be sure, China still trails the US in cutting-edge model development. But thanks to its tendency to scale aggressively, even to the point of overproduction, it is steadily assembling the hardware base and infrastructure on which the next phase of AI will depend, from EVs and robots to drones and flying taxis.

American policymakers ignore this shift at their peril. By narrowly focusing on winning the race for better models and chips, the US risks losing the more consequential contest to embed AI into the infrastructure, machines, and daily routines that will ultimately shape the global economy.

Angela Huyue Zhang, Professor of Law at the University of Southern California, is the author of High Wire: How China Regulates Big Tech and Governs Its Economy (Oxford University Press, 2024) and Chinese Antitrust Exceptionalism: How the Rise of China Challenges Global Regulation (Oxford University Press, 2021). This commentary first appeared on Project Syndicate.