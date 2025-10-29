IN FOCUS: Flying taxis, drone deliveries - what could clip the wings of China’s low-altitude economy?

The potential upsides are hard to miss: unclogging roads, cutting delivery times and powering new services in everything from tourism to healthcare.

Yet Beijing’s sky-high ambitions to harness what it has branded a new growth engine are outpacing the rulebook. Even as innovation races forward, authorities are moving cautiously and placing safety before speed.

Nearly two years into the push, results have also been uneven. While dozens of pilot zones have taken off, few have achieved real commercial lift.

Analysts say China’s low-altitude push sits at the crossroads of ambition and caution - a test of how fast the world’s second-largest economy can turn its vision into viable industries.

Emerson Xu, CEO of Singapore-based advanced air mobility consultancy NexAvian, said Chinese manufacturers are still learning to balance cost control with stringent safety standards.

“The West had a century-long head start - learning through flying, failing and improving - while China is trying to compress that learning curve within years,” he told CNA.

“But with its national focus and engineering ingenuity, I believe China will eventually catch up, and even overtake, as it builds on those global lessons.”

SKY-HIGH AMBITIONS

But what exactly is the low-altitude economy?

Simply put, it’s a catch-all term for commercial activity in airspace generally below 1,000m - extendable up to 3,000m - spanning everything from delivery drones and sightseeing flights to crop-spraying, cargo runs and even disaster relief.

